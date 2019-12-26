OU football: What Lincoln Riley said at Peach Bowl Media Day

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley took the podium to answer questions Thursday morning on media day ahead of the Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup against LSU.
Here’s what Riley had to say:
On changing the culture of an offense or a defense
“I think there are more similarities than differences. You have to marry it all together. What do you think this group needs? If you've been brought in in a situation like that where maybe a group hasn't performed at the level that you would expect or hope, then you got to diagnose the problem first. And then, yeah, I think it's culture. I think the culture's got to fit in with scheme. I think the scheme's got to fit with the personnel that you have right there. A lot of times, obviously, when you come in, it's not like you're bringing in all your own players or hand-picked guys. I think it takes all of it, but it starts with culture and mentality.”
On Tre Brown's chase-down tackle in the Big 12 Championship game
“It's kind of similar plays we've made all year. Delarrin (Turner-Yell) had one, I think, in the Tech game, too, that was similar that we ended up having a goal line stand on. So I wasn't surprised, but it was fitting for such a pivotal play in that game to come down to just pure effort from us, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I wasn't surprised he made it. I wasn't surprised we were playing that hard. It's awesome to see how far we've come.”
On having not won a College Football Playoff game yet
“Each team is its own team. Those other games are so far away in the past. I think you're just trying to do the best in the moment right now to play your best and to win this one game. So you certainly want to do it for the program, but you can't — all those other things don't help right now. They don't have an impact on it. You're just trying to win this one with the guys you have right now. It's kind of like each and every week. So, no, I don't — it's not discussed with our team, and I don't think it's really on anybody's mind.”
On Jalen Hurts' development
“He's grown in a lot of areas. Just to be able to execute our offense to the level we have and the level he has on such short time, with so many other new players, especially on the front. All those guys kind of going through it here, being so new for them. That's been a big change. He's handled it well. I think he's grown as a thrower. Decision-making, I think he's playing a little bit looser.”
On how he is game-planning for LSU
“Each game, you're looking at matchups and what do you think gives you the best chance to win. So is it different? Yeah. I mean, there's a lot of things different about our team right now, there's a lot of things different about the opponent we're facing. So, I mean, it's different week to week, too. Hard question to compare years. It changes week to week because it's all about your recipe for winning and what do you think on all three sides of the ball. And then from an overall perspective, what do you think gives you the best chance to win each week? In that way, it's kind of no different from us.”
