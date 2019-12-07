OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners’ Big 12 Championship victory over Baylor, 'That’s our speed D'

No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) won the Big 12 Championship 30-23 over No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) on Saturday.
In a potential win-and-in matchup for the College Football Playoff, the Sooners overcame the Bears in overtime. In a defensive struggle, the Sooners' defense showed dominance, allowing only three third-down conversions and keeping the Sooner offense on the field for nearly 37 minutes.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley had to say after the game:
On fourth and 3 decision to punt
“It was close. I went back and forth in my mind a few times. You know, I felt like in the second half we started to open up and move the ball well, so I was kind of confident that if we got to an overtime period that we would have a chance to score and be able to score, and then how could you not be confident with the way our defense was playing? And yeah we did a great job of pinning them down in there, made it impossible to do anything but burn clock off. Just confidence in our guys on both sides of the ball.”
On how far the defense has come
“That’s our 'Speed D.' That’s what we are. It’s what Coach Grinch said from day one, and it’s spot on. We’re an effort-based defense, and to see us make one of the key plays of the game on just great effort by Tre (Brown) running them down, and you know the defensive line again, they were relentless all day, and that’s the way you gotta play, and our guys have bought in. We’ve done it early, and it’s kind of time here in key moments and games, and we’ve just gotten better and better as it went on, so couldn’t be happier with our defense and the way those guys have played with so much new — again, we knew it could be done here. Our guys believed it, our coaches believed it, and we’ve, you know, got a pretty good defense here.”
On Nick Basquine's performance, overall career
“Yeah, obviously he’s got a well-documented journey here. He’s kind of symbolic of this team in a lot of ways. We’ve got guys in there that continue to kind of fight regardless of what happens, and he’s done that in his career, he’s done that for this team. He’s been a great leader, teammate. I know Jalen had a lot of confidence in him, and that third down throw was just a tremendous play by both of those guys, and fitting that Nick would have one of the touchdowns in this game.”
On adapting to Baylor’s pressures in the second half
“Yeah, I mean, we had a few things there at half that there was a couple things schematically that we needed to do better. You know they’ve got a couple of pretty good defensive linemen. They beat us some in the first half, and I have a couple of things that I did that didn’t put our guys in very good position in the first half, so we came in and said, 'Hey, here’s what we’re gonna do to fix it. I gotta be better at putting you guys in the right position, and you guys gotta be better at winning your individual battles.' And we did a much better job there in the second half.”
On if there was extra emphasis to get CeeDee Lamb the ball
“I wouldn’t say it had anything to do with the first game. I mean, CeeDee’s been a really, really good player for us for a long time, and he’s a dynamic player, and we’ve always tried to pride ourselves on getting the ball to our best players as much as we can. He did a great job with the opportunities he had, and it's kind of like Jalen said all that false narrative out there, we’ve been through these deals. CeeDee, these guys up here — we’ve been through these deals. We know what we can do. We know that it changes week to week — you can’t always control that, so he had a big game. He’s had a lot of big games here and had a big game here for his team today.”
