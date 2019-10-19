OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 52-14 win over West Virginia

No. 5 Oklahoma defeated West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) 52-14 on Saturday.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts put together arguably his best performance as a Sooner, completing 16-of-17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and two more scores. Hurts also posted a new career-high in QBR with a 308.5 efficiency rating. In total, Oklahoma had 562 yards of offense and held the Mountaineers to 242 total yards.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On Defensive Improvements
“I think we’re serious about being a good football team. I think we handled this week like a team that has some good goals in mind. (We are) understanding that it is a process, it’s not about one game here or there, it’s a constant climb for us. We’re a pretty unselfish team right now, guys are rooting for each other, a lot of different guys playing. Some weeks this guy has a good game, some weeks that guy does, some weeks this guy plays more snaps, some weeks that guy does — I mean, we’ve been fortunate. We’ve been able to stay fairly healthy. We've been able to play a bunch of guys. I like our makeup, but we’re only as good as that continues. That has to continue for us, the standard has to keep going up and up.”
On the Running Back Room
“Most discussions in the offense staff room right now is just wanting to use all those guys that we have... and our snaps numbers have been low. Most teams have tried to slow down their offenses against us to try to shorten the game… I really feel like we got four really good backs in there, and I know we’re gonna need them all. We’ve been through this before. Kennedy (Brooks) did a good job here today, he got the bulk of the carries, but I really feel at any point those guys can go off and go be our lead guy. We feel pretty good about that room.”
On Hurts’ touchdown throw to Lee Morris
“It was into a gusty wind, and it was covered pretty decent. It’s a throw that’s in a little bit of a strange angle, it wasn’t just like just a “go” ball down the field, you gotta read the angle and the receiver and anticipate where he’s going to be. There wasn’t much margin for error on that one. It was a big boy throw.”
On playing against former Sooner QB Austin Kendall
"It was different. Kind of bittersweet in a way. Fun to see him getting his opportunity and you could see with several of those throws out there today why we recruited him. He threw some beautiful balls. He’s a neat kid, great family. I’m excited that he’s getting his opportunity and I’ll certainly be rooting for him the rest of the way."
On how the secondary has come along
"I like how we’re covering. We’re not turning many people loose. We’ve done a good job of communication. If there’s any negative to it, we’ve been a little too handsy at times, gotten flagged a few times, but we’re gonna have some of those and we understand that. That doesn’t mean we’re not gonna coach ‘em on fundamentals and technique and try to get better. We do not want to give receivers a lot of airspace. That’s just the way we play, and it’s exciting to see. Most of the balls that are completed against us right now are at least competitive, they’re challenged, they’ve gotta be a good route and a good throw, and that’s what you want. If people are gonna gain something, make ‘em earn it, and then be in position to make the play yourself. We’re doing that more and more, and we’ve done that at a pretty decent level for certainly the first part of the season."
