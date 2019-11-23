OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after TCU win, 'Being able to run the ball well at this time of the year matters'

No. 9 Oklahoma defeated TCU , 28-24, on Saturday.
It wasn't pretty as the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) lead by as much as 21 points in the first half before the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) worked their way back into the game.
Oklahoma's defense held TCU to only 204 yards of offense and came up with a game-saving interception with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 173 yards and passed for 145. He became the third Oklahoma quarterback to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On Jalen Hurts' ball security
"I’m not gonna say we don’t have to better with that… you obviously don’t wanna have the one down there in the red zone. Other than (the turnovers), he was pretty clean in the game. Missed a couple of throws, one of the first game where he’s just missed a couple of throws down the field that could've really busted (the game) open. And I mean, they were all long by just a tad bit… ran the ball extremely well. He’s gotta do a better job of putting it away… we need him to better with it, he’s doing a ton of things well. I thought his understanding of the run game and how we wanted to attack them in the (passing) game was good. He did some really good things, didn’t get paid off for all of them but I could see his progress in understanding and taking in what we wanted him to do… He’s leading us to victories, hopefully he can lead us to a few more."
On the Sooners' defensive performance in 2nd half
"There’s some really incredible resilience. The stats say you played pretty good defensively, say you played really good — but they don’t even tell the whole story. The different adversities that came up defensively, and that not only were we able to make a lot of stops but that we were able to make them at such key times. Our defensive guys, and I’ve always thought the best defensive guys have this, they were just excited to get back on the field. It wasn’t like ‘oh, the offense didn’t score’... our guys were chomping at the bit, like they wanted to be back out there. They’re probably pissed they only got to play 45 snaps… that’s mentality right there."
On the Sooners' rushing performance
"We didn’t need to throw it that much. I mean honestly, we ran it so well. Some of it how to do with what TCU was doing, some of it had to do with ‘man, we’re just running it great’. Jalen was running it great, Rhamondre, Kennedy. Thought our offensive line was as consistent with their job and as physical as we’ve been all year. The running game was so good… the one disappointing thing in the run game was having it paid off with the points that we probably should’ve gotten. You gotta do better, that’s the name of the game. Being able to run the ball well at this time of the year matters. Probably our besting rushing performance of the year, that exciting certainly heading into these next challenges."
On going for it on fourth and one
“Just felt like we were running it well. Certainly I had a lot of confidence defensively at that point, but also had confidence with the way we were running it. And I just felt like this is a chance where we can go win it right here. Like we get one yard, it’s going to be very difficult for us to not win this game. I had confidence in it, If I had the chance to do it again I’d do it again.”
On Caleb Kelly’s performance
“I thought he looked active, looked aggressive, and looked healthy. I thought he gave our team a little bit of a spark seeing him out there. Out there on the same field during spring practice where he did hurt his knee. Everyone kind of felt it with him at that time and seeing the rehab. That happens in spring and in your mind you kind of think he’s done for the season and to see him fight back like he has. He’s continued to make an impact even when he couldn’t be on the field. He looked like Caleb to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.