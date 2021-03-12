OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 2021 Pro Day

Eight former Sooners participated in Oklahoma’s 2021 Pro Day on Friday, showcasing their talents to potential NFL suitors.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley was inside Everest Indoor Training Center, watching the players he’s developed while bantering with visiting NFL scouts and front office members. Afterward, he had plenty of praise for offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Here’s what Riley had to say about his former players after the event:
On the importance of pro days without an NFL combine
“There was probably more emphasis on this than there's ever been. ... This is really the only time, other than our guys that went to the Senior Bowl, that these guys are going to have a chance to see our guys live and to be right there. So then for our guys, it's different because they have one shot at it.
"Normally, you go to the combine to get a chance to do those things, you decide what you're going to do at pro day, you have a couple of different opportunities and ways you can play it. I think everybody today has done every drill, every measurement. It's been good. But you could tell there's a lot of emphasis on it because it's really a one shot deal.”
On Stevenson and Perkins character after drug suspension
“(Character issues) have been part of the discussions (with NFL teams) like anything of that nature would be. But I think both those guys have represented themselves very well. How they handled that, how they responded from it. I think the large majority, if not all the teams that we've been able to visit with see that, understand that, and I think our guys have done a good job of addressing that. We've been upfront. They've handled it well on the back end and I think are set up to be able to move past it and not affect them come draft day.”
On Brown
“I think he's got a tremendous chance. He did a great job at the senior bowl, played very well for us here, especially the second half of our season. I think first, he's been a pretty consistent contributor for us on special teams and been a standout on several of those teams throughout his career.
“There's no question, he's become a more committed player, he's really zeroed in on technique a lot more throughout his career, and I give (OU defensive backs) Coach (Roy) Manning a lot of credit for that here in the back end of really pushing him, holding him accountable and really developing him.
“The fun thing for Tre is that he still has a long way to go. There's still a lot of room to grow, with his preparation, with his technique. So you're not talking about a guy that's tapped out. You can find out with a guy that's explosively fast and strong. He's got closing speed, he's got makeup speed, and is a good special teams player, so I think he's very interesting for a lot of teams. I think he's overcoming the obvious lack of height and length that he has.
On Humphrey
“That's pretty unique. It's been in there. It's been one of the more impressive individual Friday workouts that I've seen. He's a great athlete. He really is — to see a center, vertical jump 33 inches, run and move the way he has, it's kind of hard to believe he's a center. ... He's done a great job.
“He's trimmed down a little bit. Looks, looks really good moving well lifted well. That's what's made him a really good player here, helped him become a really good player. That's going to give him an opportunity to have a great career in the NFL. That combination, the athleticism on the smarts, the competitiveness, the size and strength. He's got a lot of what you're looking for. And he put that on display today."
On Ealy
“When we took Adrian, he probably fit somewhere in the world of a project. We knew he was probably a couple years away, we knew he had some talent and obvious length. We thought he had a chance to be a really good player but knew it was going to take some work, and he had to really come in here and one change his body. He had to really develop the ability to bend because that was not a strength of his when he came in, and I give the kid credit. A lot of people don't like to attack their weaknesses, and that kid really has and it's helped him become a really good player here.
“And conversations with him, he was like a couple of our guys that were just right there on the bubble. Visited with them a little bit before the Cotton Bowl, and then after the Cotton Bowl, and it was close, and we had a few guys this year that were right on that edge of do you do it? Or do you not? And I think ultimately, it was just a gut decision on his (part) to go and do it. And so we'll support him and certainly, look forward to him getting his opportunity.”
On Perkins
“Well, he’s been a tremendous player for us since the day he walked on the field and walked through the door. He's a natural football player, he's one of those guys, it’s not really a rep, he’s just good at everything that you want him to do. He's got really strong physical skills, a tremendous athlete, but he's got a hard passion about playing football and that's one of the things that we get asked the most.
“At the end of the day, does this guy love football? Ronnie is one of those guys you can unequivocally say he loves football. He loves every part of it. He loves to train, the process of practicing and improving the competitiveness. The better and more competitive the environment is, the more he rises his game up, and he’s just a tremendous football player. I think he’s going to get a lot better too. … A great leader for our squad, a great playmaker, and he's going to make somebody very happy.”
On Norwood
“I think very interesting is a great way to put it. You talk about a guy that's played all the different secondary positions for us, obviously started as a corner and then moved over more into that safety and nickel role this year. And I think the scouts were very impressed with his versatility. And then I think everybody's excited to see as he continues to get further and further away from the knee injury that he had back here in the spring of 2019.
“And I think we all saw that this year as he continued to get more healthy, continued to get more confidence, get his feet back underneath him and get used to being back on the field. He just played better and better. Tre’s one of those guys that's just pretty good at everything. So I think he did a good job at the Senior Bowl, he’s had a nice performance, better today at pro day, and I think especially his versatility is going to be very intriguing to a lot of different teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.