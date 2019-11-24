OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after OU's 28-24 victory over TCU to clinch a Big 12 Championship spot

The No. 9 Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) overcame TCU, 28-21, to clinch a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship for a rematch against No. 14 Baylor Dec. 7.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley had to say about the win:
Opening statement
"Great win, man. Great win. This win was significant for so many reasons. First for us, our seniors, what this senior class has meant to us. Whether it’s a guy who’s been here for a year, been here for a few years, somebody who’s been through what Grant Calcaterra went through this week — these guys have all had a huge, huge impact on this program. What they have in the opportunity to do in the next couple of weeks is very special, rare. Even at a place like this. Winning this last one for those guys, (having them leave) Owen Field as a winner is extremely important to this team. I thought we really dominated the football game. Stats would say that. Love how we ran the football, really was proud of how we played defensively all night. Allowing anybody in this league to have (just) 200 yards offense and then making the clutch stops that we made time after time there in the second half was awesome."
On defensive performance in second half
"There’s some really incredible resilience. The stats say you played pretty good defensively ... but they don’t even tell the whole story. The different adversities that came up defensively, and that not only were we able to make a lot of stops but that we were able to make them at such key times. Our defensive guys, and I’ve always thought the best defensive guys have this, they were just excited to get back on the field. It wasn’t like ‘oh, the offense didn’t score.’ Our guys were chopping at the bit, like they wanted to be back out there. They’re probably pissed they only got to play 45 snaps. That’s mentality right there."
On Grant Calcaterra’s retirement
"We knew it was a possibility after he had the latest concussion. At best, for him to get back on the field, we knew it was gonna take several weeks to even get to the point to make the decision. He did a great job consulting with our medical team, which has some of the top experts in the country on it. He got a couple of different outside opinions from very credible people in the field, had a lot of time to think about it. It wasn’t something that wasn’t rushed and certainly involved medical personnel. He made the right decision. He did. It stinks because of the passion that kid has for the game, there was certainly a very potential future for him here and professionally as well. But, there’s more to it than this game. Everybody totally got it, everybody totally supports 1000 percent. We’re sick for him, but also happy that he was able to get to a place to make the right decision."
On Caleb Kelly playing
“Excited to get him back on the field. We’ve kind of tried to balance his health — getting him to a point where we thought he’d be physically ready to play and help at a high level. And also, certainly keeping our options open with the four-game redshirt. Obviously played him, excited to get him in there. We’ll just kind of week-to-week continue to re-evaluate both his performance, and where he stands on the four-game deal.”
On No. 6 Oregon shaking up the College Football Playoff rankings after its loss
“(Getting) ready to play Oklahoma State. Can’t wait."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.