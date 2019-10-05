OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Oklahoma's 45-20 win over Kansas

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas (2-4, 0-2 Big 12) 45-20 on Saturday, increasing its road winning streak to 22 consecutive wins. Quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 284 total yards and four touchdowns as the Sooners improved to 5-0 on the season.
Here's what Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On weather contributing to slow start
“No, I don’t. I think we made a couple of mental mistakes, we just came out of the gate a little slow, we had some opportunities on both sides of the ball to make big plays. Obviously, the penalties hurt and they were on huge plays. We calculated it on (wide receiver Ceedee Lamb's) punt return to about an 83 yard penalty. The penalties were really destructive early. We missed a couple tackles and they have some explosive players that can make plays and they did. We got to keep our poise better, we settled in and had a real good stretch there, playing some good ball."
On addressing the penalties
"Yeah, we’ve just gotta continue to work, I mean we’re playing aggressive, and there’s so much about the way we’re playing that I like. We’re taking guys out, we’re getting on’em, we’re coaching ‘em hard, they often times have not been the same type of penalties week to week, it’s just been a few, it’s like we plug a leak and then we spring another one. We’ve gotta grow, obviously they cost us a chance to really separate in this one, we did separate, but a chance to separate earlier in this game and we know obviously they’re going to cost us if we don’t continue to clean ‘em up so we gotta do better."
On the improvements by the defensive line
"I thought they were much more active, I really did, I thought they were much more active, we had bodies in the backfield, we controlled the gaps and the run game much better. A couple of the plays that got out were some of our fits behind that or just simply missing some tackles, more often than not there wasn’t many missed fits. I think we missed one on the goal line coming out when Pooka popped a run down our sideline and other than that there wasn’t many clean ones, it was make a guy miss, and obviously we gotta do a better job fitting that, but we got a lot of pressure, disrupted that game a lot, it felt like a lot more (tackles for loss), I didn’t see it, but I thought we were in the backfield more and played a little more aggressive."
On defense through first five games
"I think we feel a lot of progress and excitement about what we’re doing, parts of today just verified that even more. We have to continue to build quality depth… but we’re doing some nice things, I love how we’re flying to the football. Fun thing is — we’re still so early (in the season)... You see glimpses of how good (our defense) can be, it’s gonna be on us to see how fast those glimpses can turn into just longer stretches of dominant play."
On penalties
"At the end of the year, go look at the least penalized team and look at their record. The aggressiveness has to be there… I wont do anything that’s going to take away their aggressiveness. We have to play aggressive, that’s the only way you win, especially big games. We’re gonna play aggressive, it’s on me and our staff and our players to do it more smart."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.