OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Oklahoma's 55-16 win over Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) took down Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1), 55-16. The offense continued to look elite, as graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played some of their best football of the year thus far.
Here's what Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said after the game.
On quarterback Jalen Hurts
"He made some nice throws, first ball to (redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo) was a really nice throw. He’s seeing the field very well, he’s understanding how we want to attack people, he’s been able to process it well early. He was a little more confident today, I think a little bit more steady, and he made more of the off-script plays like he’s been making too."
On offensive line's pass protection
“We protected pretty well. There were a couple there late, where there were some mental mistakes. I thought the line did a great job, they held there for us and Texas Tech has a good front-seven players — we knew that coming in. I thought that our guys did a nice job. It was kind of like the rest of our team, there was more good than bad — we just have to keep growing.”
On the defense rotating often
"It’s keeping guys fresh, so not only are they staying healthy, the quality of effort is better. You go tell a human to play — I don’t care who it is — 80, 85 even 70 snaps in a game, it’s difficult, especially with the pace of today’s game, to play them at your absolute peak level of speed, physicality… It’s impossible to do. We’re developing it because, well, playing fast on defense is not just what we say or how we train, it’s decisions like that to play a bunch of guys. In our mind, there is never an excuse for a defensive player to not be full freakin’ speed… our players know that, they understand the standard, and I think we’re playing more fast and more physical each week."
On the defense's attitude after redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks took a big hit
“They were pissed. I was too. Other thing I told them was stop giving up anything extra, and that obviously didn’t work very good. We were emotional about it at that point, all the guys saw the play. I love how feisty and fiery we played, but it’s got to be under control too.”
On wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
"Honestly, it’s not like he was just running wide open. … He was making competitive catches and got out of tackles. That’s the thing with guys like CeeDee.
"You could tell after he caught those two balls he expected to score."
