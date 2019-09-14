OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Oklahoma's 48-14 victory over UCLA

No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) took down UCLA (0-3), 48-14, Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his stellar season by accounting for 439 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
Here's what Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On fan support at a road game
"I'm a little surprised. We always travel great, but that’s not something we take for granted. We know it’s not easy for our fans; I know we have a lot of fans here locally, too. But yeah to see all the people that came out and supported us and stayed for the entire thing when you’re half a country away that’s pretty damn cool."
On offense's performance compared to last season's
"I’m not comparing to last year. It’s a totally different set of circumstances. We're trying to find our own way offensive we're making some big plays we're still making too many mistakes and putting ourselves behind the chains and having penalties too much. We’re making some plays but we don’t always judge it by the stats. We know our guys and we know our system well enough that we can go back and look and know. Yes were doing some good things, I’m not gonna say we stink but at the same time we’re gonna have to get a lot better and we can get a lot better regardless of the stats."
On Jalen Hurts' progression
"I think we're just trusting what we’re doing especially getting into game time. Trusting our system, trusting these other guys to make the plays. He’s just getting more in sync and more belief and that's obviously huge factor at the quarterback position because if they don’t trust what you’re doing and believe in it wholeheartedly then you’ve got no shot."
On team's defensive growth
"The turnovers are big because they’re just such an obvious advantage in game in getting them and you can just feel it through the whole team and its making our guys hungrier to create more turnovers and as we get better and play cleaner with our system we expect to get even more."
On wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's play and depth at wide receiver
"It's just kinda the way it played out (tonight), he’s a great playmaker and a really good receiver and has played extremely well. But we have a lot of great players and we don’t just rely on one guy that makes us tougher to deal with he’ll have his big moments he had some really nice ones tonight."
