OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Kansas State loss, 'They whipped us in the third quarter'

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) 48-41 in dramatic fashion on Saturday, ending No. 5 Oklahoma's road winning streak at 22, the second longest in FBS history.
The Wildcats dominated time of possession, 38:08 to 21:52, keeping the ball from QB Jalen Hurts and the Sooner offense for the majority of the game. Once trailing 41-23, Oklahoma rallied to pull within seven points before a controversial onside kick recovery by Kansas State ended the Sooners' hopes of a comeback.
Here's what Lincoln Riley said after the loss:
On thought process when being down by 23
"I knew we had a spark. I just felt like the whole time we were gonna make a run. It was just, can we make it early enough. When we started to get on the run, I knew we had enough time. I think you’re mentally trying to keep your guys into it. You’re trying to call it the best you can, and just letting them know, ‘We’re gonna get going, you just gotta hang in there.’ These road games are different. We hadn’t really been quite in a road atmosphere like this yet this season, and they’re different, and you gotta be ready to handle ‘em and embrace that, and again at times especially there at the end of the game we did. I thought our mentality, especially in the first half, even some of the third quarter, was a little too based on what was happening instead of just playing. In these games you’ve got to just play through the momentum swings and things that don’t go your way. You’re going to get their very best effort all year, that’s part of playing in these deals, and we were just kind of too based on our results, and when we kind of just forgot about that and started playing we played better. Honestly, it was almost like getting down the amount we did kind of just freed us up, and then we just started playing and we quit worrying about the mistakes or things that didn’t call our way or calls that didn’t go our way or whatever, and then we played the way we hoped we would the whole game."
On how the Kansas State offense beat the Oklahoma defense
"They didn’t go and reinvent the wheel — they ran the ball well, they got out of tackles and we made more mental mistakes than I know we have all year. And like I said, we were bad in the second-and third-and-longs, that was the game. Against a group like that, when you don't get off the field, you put yourself in a bad position. We had a chance to really separate ourselves early in that game. We didn’t do it and we let a good team in it, and they whipped us in the third quarter."
On the onside kick
"If memory serves me correct, we had a very similar situation up at Baylor ... That was the play that kept coming back to my mind because they engaged our player first and then the ball hit our player. It definitely hit him before 10 yards, but I was certainly under the impression that if they engage your player into it, that there’s no illegal touching. Again, I may be wrong on the Baylor deal, but I know the Baylor one was very similar ... it was a fifty-fifty call, it didn’t go our way."
On the surprising unravelling of the defense
"Yeah, I mean it’s disappointing. It’s something that we’ve prided ourselves on, and we’ve done a great job through the majority of this year, and I think we just got a little down and disappointed in the way it’s going, and we’ve gotta respond better. We settled back in there at the end of the game, but our expectations are certainly a lot higher there. We’ve played eight games up to this point, we’ve done it seven of the eight, and we need to do it in the rest of ‘em."
On if the loss ends OU's playoff hopes
"Just like I have the last two years. We’ve been through this road. Everybody in the world’s gonna say we’re done. We know how this works. We know what we’re capable of. We’ve gotta all do a lot better. Coaches, players, everybody. There’s everything left out there for us and we know that, and so we can’t listen to all the noise on the outside. We’ve gotta do a good job of getting ready for the next one and learn from this, and we’ve always responded well when we’ve had a tough one like this, and I would fully expect that this team will do the same."
