OU football: What Lincoln Riley said after Baylor win 'I think we all felt like we had a chance'

WACO, Texas — No. 10 Oklahoma won 34-31 over No. 13 Baylor to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Sooners were down 28-3 in the second quarter, which makes the win the largest comeback in school history.
Here's what Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On team's morale at halftime
"The locker room at halftime was probably not what you would imagine it'd be like in the movies when something like this happens. Didn’t have to say a lot to our guys. They knew what they had to do. You never know 100 percent if you’re gonna be able to come back from something like this, but I think we all felt like we had a chance. I gotta be honest, at (the 48-41 loss to Kansas State) when we got down in that third quarter, I believe that really about half of us believed we had a chance to come back and win that thing. This one, there was not one person on that sideline that didn’t believe it."
On senior cornerback Parnell Motley's forced fumble in the third quarter
"I tell you what, getting that turnover, finally, it was just kind of on from there. It was kinda like getting that monkey off your back. We get that turnover, and then (redshirt freshman linebacker Nik Bonito) gets the one at the end to seal it ... (Our guys) understood we had to play with the same amount of energy and effort, but we had to do our job better."
On senior quarterback Jalen Hurts' demeanor after losing three turnovers
"He had to trust those other guys. I need to go back and watch film, but it’ll be interesting to see if he did as much early as much as he did in the end. Playing with a guy that’s such a difference maker like CeeDee, (it helps) you play and it should. He hung in there. He made one bad decision in the throw game, and then obviously the two fumbles. Other than that, the guy guy played pretty clean ball. He settled in. I thought he handled a lot of our adjustments well — we made a lot of adjustments in this game. I thought he handled those adjustments as good as he has all year. It’s awesome to see a kid that wants to win so (badly), and then has those turnovers and is part of the reason we’re in a hole — and then to come back and play like he did in the second half, what more can you say?"
On Sooners' College Football Playoff chances
“You just have to win. I know what all the people on TV talk about, like style points or how much you win by or lose by. I think you just have to find a way to win. That’s all that I know. I know that's been a decent formula for us the last few years. You got to win these tough ones like this. We got a good football team. We saw in that second half what we can be. We’re excited to go fight to do that here the rest of the season.”
On junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missing the game due to injury
"CeeDee was a medical decision. Did it impact us in the first half? Hard to say. I mean, you got a guy who’s probably the best receiver in America. It’s hard to say that it doesn’t, but as you say, our guys were more than capable of playing and playing well. Maybe (it impacted it us) a little, I don’t know how to measure it. He’s a tremendous player, but we had some young guys really step up and make the big-time plays tonight that CeeDee made when he was a young guy."
