OU football: What Lincoln Riley, Ed Orgeron said in final press conference prior to College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — With just one day remaining before No. 1 LSU and No. 4 clash in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta, Tiger coach Ed Orgeron and Sooner coach Lincoln Riley held a joint press conference.
The Tigers are entering the game as 13.5-point favorites, and the game will kick off at 3 p.m. central Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will play either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Here's what Riley and Orgeron said before the game:
Riley on LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow:
"The quarterback has certainly made them go, like a lot of great offenses. He's a tremendous player. We've thought that for a long time, even when we offered him many years back. So Joe's been phenomenal for them all year and they just don't have a ton of weaknesses. Offensive line has obviously played well. They've got weapons on the outside, weapons at running back, and they've got a scheme that's very creative in the way they use those guys and create match-ups."
Riley on how past CFP appearances has helped OU's preparation this week
"I think it's helpful for a lot of our staff and players that have been here. They understand the scope of it and all the attention and hype that comes around with this game. I think personally, for me, probably the biggest help is having gone through this a few different times is within the scheduling. There's so much -- you've got a lot of different choices on how you can handle this amount of time. This year's been different than the others, like we've said a thousand times now, because of being a week shorter. But it has helped us in some trial-and-error before, some things that we did from a scheduling perspective when we practiced, how we practiced."
Riley on how the Sooners have improved throughout the season
"I don't think you're sitting here at the College Football Playoff if your team hasn't gotten quite a bit better. I think we have. I think we've had different challenges throughout the year and we've been able to face most of them and come out on the good end. So probably more for me right now would be the preparation we've had in the last several weeks. Our goal has been to play our very best game, and we put forth a schedule that had that and only that in mind. And our players, coaches, everybody have executed that extremely well. So that's been our goal from day one, when we found out that we were going to be in the playoff and playing a really good LSU team was: Let's play our very best. I think we've done the work to get that done."
Orgeron on Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
"They've done a great job with him. He's big and he's strong. He's one of the best receivers we've seen. We've faced some really good receivers. We see some really good receivers every day in practice. But he's different. Yards after the catch from this guy are phenomenal. You're going to have to cover one-on-one. You just can't put a safety over the top of him and stop Jalen Hurts all day. You have to mix it up. You can't give them the same thing every time. This guy is too good of a play caller. You have to mix it up, take your shots. The biggest key is to keep him in front of you and tackle him. The yards after the catch is where he's really dangerous."
Orgeron on OU quarterback Jalen Hurts' improvement since his time at Alabama
"He was a young player when we played him. They're doing more things with him. He's the leader of this football team. He looks like -- to me, he's the heart and soul of this football team. I have to commend him, going into a new situation and obviously have won it over by, I'm assuming, the way he works. Knowing him and his character and what he's done, working with Coach Riley, I think that those guys have a tremendous system, a tremendous program. He's very smart. He's very difficult to stop."
Orgeron on how he's built a good culture at LSU
"I do believe it's the leadership of coaches that we have, the support system that we have. We have a lot of help at LSU and for that, we're very fortunate. When you have a guy like Kevin Faulk that's around, that's able to talk to these guys on a daily basis, that helps. When you recruit character, it helps. But I do believe that the leadership of this football team, the coaches that we have and the character, you know, when we recruit -- and I'm sure Coach is the same way. Character counts. If there are any red flags, we're looking at the football player, not bringing them in. I think that has changed our perception here at LSU. We have guys that are great players with great character."
