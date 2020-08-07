OU football: What Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, Shane Beamer said at virtual CAB Coaches Luncheon

The Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County Child Welfare Unit virtually held its annual coaches luncheon on Friday, hosting Oklahoma coaches Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and Shane Beamer as speakers.
Along with raising donations for the CAB, OU's head coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for offense answered questions about the upcoming season.
Here’s what Riley, Grinch and Beamer said in the Sooners’ first media appearance since fall camp began:
Riley on bringing players back to campus and keeping them healthy
Oklahoma returned its players to campus on July 1, even after the Big 12 allowed schools to return their athletes as early as June 12. Since their return to campus, only 12 players have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently zero positive cases on the team.
“Like everybody's lives right now, (having the players back is) definitely different. We're trying to adjust seemingly day to day. And there's a lot of challenges within that like any other challenge. You either let those challenges consume you (or) you get up, you adjust and you do something about it and keep trucking on.
"That's been our mentality here with our staff and our players, and our guys have done a great job...We've had to look at every single thing we do in this program, down to the smallest details, and everything has had to be adjusted… We're up to the challenge and the team (has) responded well. We'll be looking forward to just continuing to get better through this time and be ready to play whenever they tell us it's time to play.”
Riley, Grinch on the struggle of not knowing the full details of the Sooners’ football schedule
The Big 12 approved a plan of nine conference games and one non-conference game on Aug 3. With two of the Sooners' nonconference opponents — Tennessee and Army — already canceling their games against Oklahoma, Missouri State is OU's only non-conference opponent left. However, it is still unknown if the Bears will make the trip to Norman.
Riley: “We pride ourselves in our organization and (communication) so that people have time to plan and use all their talents that they have here (to) get our team in the best position to improve and be ready for what's upcoming. So, (not knowing the schedule) is different.… We're trying to attack it with a positive mindset and kind of embrace the changes and the new challenges. I think it'll be a true test of the culture of (our) team to adapt and overcome. The entire season is going to be a test of that.”
Grinch: “We talked to our guys about setting your mind before your mind sets you. (At seven or eight o’clock) if you’re saying, ‘Well, tomorrow will probably be an off day,’ then you're probably not going to be in the right mindset when that text comes along and says that we're going to attack the field at 8 a.m. … That’s 2020, and I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon."
Grinch on replacing Kenneth Murray in the 2020 season
Kenneth Murray finished last season as a third-team AP All-American selection after recording 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four sacks. This offseason, he elected to forego his senior year with the Sooners and enter the 2020 NFL draft. He was selected as the 23rd overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Well, (in Murray), you’re losing not just an elite player and a playmaker in your defense, but you also lose a leader… Every day is an opportunity to see who (the new leaders) are. The biggest point, in terms of being a leader, is that it’s very difficult to lead if you're not performing at a high level. Kenneth Murray's not a leader if he's not performing in the way he performed for us. … The intangibles that come in a leadership role are going to show themselves as we go through this thing.”
Beamer on the Sooners’ offense entering its fourth-straight season with a new starting QB
Whether it's redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler or redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai that starts for Oklahoma in week one, they'll be the fourth new starting quarterback for the Sooners in four seasons.
"(Coach Riley) and I were talking about it the other day...On offense specifically, we obviously lost a lot of people. Having the offensive line coming back is huge for us, but we have a new quarterback, a lot of new faces at receiver, new guys in the backfield at running back. (We have) a deep position at the tight end position. We're just really excited about the competition and being able to see these guys get out there and how things shake out."
Beamer on the Sooners’ special teams unit heading into the season
With Ceedee Lamb's departure to the NFL, Oklahoma will be looking for a new punt returner this season. Before the Dallas Cowboys drafted him with the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Lamb returned 54 punts for 475 yards and a long 66 yards in his Sooner career.
"We've got to get better at the kickoff return game, and the punt return game is something that's not a concern but (we need to) figure out who that punt returner is going to be... (Running backs coach) DeMarco Murray's back there working with our punt returners (and) we’ve got a lot of eyes on those guys, along with Coach Riley, trying to figure out who that punt returner will be.”
Beamer on freshman H-back Michael Henderson
A three-star prospect per Rivals, Henderson committed to the Sooners on Feb. 24. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Henderson held offers from Alabama, Florida, Baylor, Texas and 16 other schools.
"We knew (Henderson) was versatile coming out of high school...Once he got here, we realized (his versatility) even more. He’s a guy that probably didn’t realize how strong he really is. When he first came here, he was playing for me in the tight-end room...And I’ll say this, his testing numbers in the weight room (were) very, very eye-opening when you compare him to everyone else in that room.
"Then, when having a chance to get him out on the practice field, you see what he's able to do. He's big. He's strong, he's got great feet and quickness. He's athletic and he's really really explosive. He’s a guy that we have high hopes for and that we feel has a bright future ahead."
