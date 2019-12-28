OU football: What Jalen Hurts said after Oklahoma's 63-28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU

In his final collegiate game, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts garnered two rushing touchdowns in a valiant effort, but was unable to deliver a victory, as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to No. 1 LSU, 63-28, in the 2019 Peach Bowl on Saturday night.
The Alabama transfer will finish his NCAA career with a 38-4 record as a starter after OU's third consecutive College Football Playoff Semifinal exit.
Here's what the Sooner quarterback had to say after the game:
On the effectiveness of LSU's defensive line and the missed offensive opportunities
"They got great players, really athletic players. They're fast, they play strong. They rally to the ball.
"But when you play this game, you talk about the controllables, what you can control. We didn't take advantage of our opportunities, and that's something that we can control. They play really good defense, but we were too inconsistent to come out on top of this game, and I think that's the blunt reality of it."
On the differences between the 2019 LSU team and previous squads
"I think the obvious difference is they're scoring 50-something points. I think they've always had a really good defense, and they have this year. They've always had great players. ... It's all a credit to how efficient they've been. A lot of respect for them."
On reflecting upon his college career
"It's hard to just sit here and reflect on four years, a whole year with my brothers this year, all of that right now. It hurts me. You talk about how much it means to you and the team. It's supposed to hurt. This is not a good feeling. This is a feeling I've never felt before.
"It hurts me in my heart, you know. When I decided to come to this school, I told Coach Riley, I'm going to go win you a National Championship, and I failed to do that.
"Moving forward, I definitely hope -- I've already told them, I hope that you guys learn from this. I hope everybody learns from this. It hurts me the most because usually, when you come up short in something, you can come back and you can fix it. I can't come back and fix it. I'll never play college football again."
