OU football: What in the hell was said at halftime? Why did CeeDee Lamb not play? More in the week's game day mailbag (Baylor)

What. A. Game.
No. 10 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) pulled off the improbable win Saturday night, beating No. 13 Baylor (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) 34-31 in historic fashion.
After the game, sports editor George Stoia answered all your questions:
If the defense can play like they did in the second half, what do you think the end of the season will look like?
Another Big 12 title and possibly another College Football Playoff birth.
Obviously some things need to go Oklahoma's way to get into the playoff, but if the Sooners play like they did in the second half, there aren't too many teams that can beat them. And they did without arguably their best player.
Why is AD Miller starting over Wease or Haselwood?
I am not here for the A.D. Miller slander. Do I think Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood are more talented than Miller? Of course.
But Miller played pretty damn good Saturday night and was one of the few bright spots in that first half.
What in the hell was said at halftime?
I have no idea, but it worked. Lincoln Riley said after the game it wasn't much, that everyone believed.
I'm more interested in what was said when he called a team meeting in the second quarter when the team was down 28-3. That's when they really turned it on.
Can they play four quarters like that, all in one game?
I think so. I think this game is going to be a turning point in the season. You've seen it in the past few years, these big and close wins in November typically lead to strong finishes in the regular season.
And if Oklahoma can put it all together, they might just be one of the better teams in the country when it's all said and done.
What did I just watch? Like how did that happen?
That was what people like to call "Sooner Magic."
I've seen it few times in my life: 2014 Sugar Bowl, 2015 Tennessee, 2017 Bedlam, just to name a few of the most recent occurrences.
It's amazing what a little belief can do.
Why did CeeDee Lamb not play? Is this an ongoing issue?
All Riley said after the game was that it was a medical issue. If I had to guess, I would bet he's back next week. He looked healthy in warmups.
Question here. How awful is it to live in Norman, Oklahoma? And what wrong decisions in life would lead you to such a horrendous place?
I would say living in Norman was probably pretty good Saturday night. But that's just my two cents.
Last night we learned a lot about our team. We learned that they can fight and battle back from adversity. What a huge confidence booster going forward.
Yep. This team showed a lot of mental toughness Saturday night and showed exactly what they're capable of.
