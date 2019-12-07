You are the owner of this article.
OU football: What Georgia's loss to LSU means for Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes

  • Updated
Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Geaux Tigers.

After securing their fifth-straight Big 12 title with a 30-23 overtime win over No. 7 Baylor, the No. 6 Sooners are primed for a College Football Playoff appearance thanks to a little help from No. 2 LSU.

The Tigers took down No. 4 Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, just hours after the Sooners won their conference title on Saturday.

Combining the Bulldogs' loss along with No. 5 Utah's 37-15 loss to No. 13 Oregon on Friday night, the Sooners are the presumptive team to land in the fourth and final spot.

The Sooners will likely face No. 1 Ohio State or No. 2 LSU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, or in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The final College Football Playoff rankings will be announced Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. 

