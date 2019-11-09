OU football: What Baylor, Minnesota wins mean for Oklahoma's playoff chances

Baylor and Minnesota did their part.
Will LSU and Kansas State do theirs?
The Bears and Gophers won early Saturday, two things that will help No. 9 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances.
With Baylor's three-overtime win over TCU, if the Sooners beat Iowa State, Oklahoma-Baylor will likely be in prime time next week on College GameDay. And with Minnesota's win over Penn State, the Big 10 has likely eliminated themselves from having two teams in the playoff.
Now Sooner Nation will have its eyes on Alabama-LSU, hoping the Tigers can pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa. And Kansas State-Texas, hoping the Wilidcats can continue to look impressive and making OU's loss look less shocking.
Oklahoma sill has to win today, facing Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
