OU football: What are Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances? Was that the worst coached game of the Riley era? More in this week's gameday mailbag (KState)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The No. 5 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), 48-41, Saturday afternoon. It's the first true road loss in the Lincoln Riley era, and severely complicates OU's chances of a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
After the game, The Daily's sports editor, George Stoia, answered all your questions about the loss:
@slagle747: When will I stop letting 19 year olds dictate my happiness?
A great question and a reminder that Saturday is what makes college football great. For one program it's a historic win, for another, it's an embarrassing loss.
Kids make mistakes and have bad days. Oklahoma played like crap today. They'll be better in two weeks.
@bobbylepak: Does any conference have a better slate of coaches running their “middle of the pack”/non-bluebloods? Klieman, Rhule (Baylor is doing well this year, but not a blueblood), Campbell, Gundy, Wells, Brown, Patterson, and Miles are all fantastic coaches.
No, I don't think so.
The perception of this conference is that it's top heavy. But I think Saturday, with Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State losing, it proved it's anything but. The Big 12 has about seven teams right now that can beat anybody in the conference on any given Saturday. That's impressive, and a big testament of that is to the coaches in the league.
@4WallerOU: Was that the worst coached game of the Riley era?
Has to be. It's definitely up there with 2018 Texas and the 2018 Orange Bowl.
The difference in those games is that they were playing formidable opponents. Kansas State had no business beating Oklahoma today. The Sooners were all out of sorts on all three sides of the ball and looked unprepared and undisciplined.
@soonerfan432: The hell was that? The entire game. Just what did we witness? When was the last time you remember OU getting embarrassed like that?
That was ... I still have no idea. It was completely unexpected and one of the most lackluster performances I can remember in recent years.
The games that come to mind are 2014 Baylor and 2017 Iowa State. Just shocking losses where Oklahoma was outcoached, outplayed and outphysicalled.
@j_mat4: How miserable is the defense's next two weeks about to be with Alex Grinch and a bye week?
On a scale from 1 to 10, based on Grinch's mood after the game, I would say a 13/10.
@ehud1997: Rooting against Coach O and all of my favorite Playoff probable team coaches is going to be really hard. How do I do this?
As Jalen Hurts would say, you just do it. No excuses.
@SoonerGridiron: Should I drown my sorrows with pizza or nachos for dinner?
Both.
@andrewguilar25: How bad will the drop in rank be?
My guess would be they'll be ranked around No. 12. Wisconsin dropped seven when it lost to Illinois on the road. I expect Oklahoma to do the same. I think they're the best one-loss team left.
@eduardoo_405: How does one naturally cope with a loss? I don’t know what to do with myself.
Braum's makes everything better.
@BSorrell98: Kenneth Murray.... did he forget how to play defense?
Probably one of the worst performances of his career. He couldn't get off blocks. He missed tackles. And he didn't fill his gaps.
Murray has been unbelievable up until this point in the season. I expect him to bounce back, but man, Saturday was not a good sign. He likely lost any chance at winning the Butkus Award.
@TerryRobbins76: Why don’t we use the running backs anymore?
The easy answer: Jalen Hurts. I don't think it's that Lincoln Riley isn't calling run plays, I think Hurts is just keeping them most of the time.
I know some people are upset with the playcalling, but 41 points should be enough to win a football game against Kansas State. Yes, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks should have had more carries. But that's far from why OU lost the game.
@HaydenBlake4: Article 4?
This is in reference to the onside kick controversy.
From my understanding of the rule, if someone is blocked into the ball on a free kick, then the ball is still live even if it didn't go 10 yards. In this case, then it should have been OU's ball. But the officials' explanation, according to Riley, is that an OU player pushed the Kansas State player into Trejan Bridges who then touched the ball.
I don't know what the call should have been, honestly. And in that case, it probably should have been whatever was called on the field. But I digress.
The onside kick didn't lose OU that game. The third quarter did.
@Kgeezy10: Should we go ahead and let Spencer Rattler play the rest of the way out? Ya know, for next year’s team?
Jalen Hurts had 491 total yards and four touchdowns. That is my answer to that question.
@truejb: Was this a one-off, or has our defense been exposed for what it really is?
I think it's a little bit of both. I still think this defense is much improved. I think Grinch and the defense laid an egg Saturday and Kansas State had a great game plan.
Grinch has this defense heading in the right direction, don't fool yourselves. Remember last year, this happened every game. There's going to be growing pains and Saturday may end up being the biggest of them all.
@PapeFord: Are the playoff hopes over?
Negative, ghostrider.
They're not great, but they're not dead. If Oklahoma wins out, it still has a great shot of making the playoff. The Sooners will need some chaos, which college football most certainly always delivers.
The question will be whether a one-loss Alabama or LSU gets in over a 12-1 Big 12 champion Oklahoma? That I don't know the answer to.
@RosemanHowie: Is it okay if I cry?
Yes.
@StevenCarter96: What’s going to be the biggest emphasis for the bye week? Running the ball on offense or filling the gaps on defense?
Neither. I think it's forcing turnovers.
I don't think the offense needs to work on much. And the defense, yes, needs to fill gaps better. But they really need to get some takeaways. And I have no idea how they fix that. They've had opportunities and fail to convert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.