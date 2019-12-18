OU football: What Alex Grinch said on early signing day

No. 4 Oklahoma brought home a host of talented young defensive players on Wednesday as part of early national signing day. Here's what OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say about the next wave of Sooner defenders:
On four-star safety Bryson Washington
“I think in a lot of ways, the one thing at every position you’re looking for (is) that size potential, speed potential. You’re evaluating 17, 18-year-old guys, where they can go from high school ranks to college ranks, and obviously some of those guys have a higher starting point, and he’s one of those guys that stands out — one, on film, (he) has some track times that kind of confirm what you see on film."
On JUCO defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Joshua Ellison
“Well, certainly a position in need. As you go through our depth chart through the 2019 transition into 2020, that’s the spot where you have most planned attrition in terms of the senior class as they move on past us, and so there’s obviously a major need in that spot. You look at it from a junior college standpoint, you’re always evaluating the best available talent. Regardless of position, if there’s a guy that can come in and start on your defense, you’re in the business of recruiting those individuals."
On the response of recruits
“It’s obviously a real positive. You talk about a program with the stature of Oklahoma. Everyone’s gonna take your phone call, that first one, and there’s a good chance you’re going to get ‘em on campus. ... You’re constantly trying to find those things that separate you from your competition."
On local three-star linebacker Brynden Walker
“I think in a perfect world, you’re gonna draw a circle around Norman, Oklahoma, make that circle as big as you want, and try to get them within that radius — and not that you would ever limit yourself. And the biggest thing about Brynden is I think he’s a talented kid that can have an impact on our defense. I think his position flexibility, size standpoint, speed standpoint, a guy really in that second level as you go through the MIKE linebacker, WILL linebacker, rush linebacker, positions kind I think he could do any and all three of those — and so, like you said, a local guy, and you gotta be right on those guys."
On changes in recruiting for next year because of the calendar conflict with the Big 12 Championship
"I think the positive thing — you know the best recruiting tool we had when we were on the road as we prepared for the Big 12 Championship game — was to win the Big 12 Championship, and it’s a pretty good tool, and then you know as you transition forward. But what it prevents is the amount of time in living rooms, so you’ve got to do a really good job from a relationship standpoint before the month of December, whereas a few years ago where you’re in the home the first week of December, the second week of December, three more times in January, to the point where the families are almost getting sick of seeing you. You don’t have that anymore.
"In any event, I guess the moral of the story is winning football games — that’s your greatest selling point. But you gotta make sure you do a great job relationship-wise, phone calls, Facetimes, all those things, and get ‘em on campus in the months preceding December.”
