OU football: What Alex Grinch said after the Sooners' victory over Texas Tech

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) started Big 12 play with a 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12). The defense had arguably its best performance of the season by holding the Red Raiders to just 122 yards passing.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
On Delarrin Turner-Yell's highlight chase-down tackle
“What you can’t do is have a fan reaction, which I’m guilty of so often. You get so angry at that particular play — ‘Why is it break, how could we let that happen?’ Sometimes, in the moment, you get lost in the side that they didn’t do this, at the end of it. And when they don’t do that, at the end it means there (are) three more downs to obviously get a stop, opportunity to get a takeaway even, to eliminate any points being had."
On the defense's energy after running back Kennedy Brooks' injury
"You could feel the stadium at that point. There’s the negative side of me that says, 'Why does it take that to get fired up?' That’s something that you also address as a coach, but I think the point being that you saw a group of guys that took advantage of an opportunity in the game of a momentum that was against us."
On Trejan Bridges' first game playing safety
"It’s one of those things where we so badly wanted to get him out there and kind of rip the Band-Aid off in terms of lining up on defense. It’s one thing to say that a guy’s going to take a look at other positions and another thing to go out there and do it in a game, and it’s another thing to do it in the indoor and practice and do it in a Big 12 football game. ... We’re excited that we’ve had a chance to work with him the last couple weeks in that practice, and we’ll see where that goes."
On defensive performance after quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception
"You’re always one play away from turning the tide from flipping the momentum, and I truly believe if you’re able to — and again, we didn't take advantage of those because of the penalties. ... What you saw was that want to, let’s flip adversity on its head, and first and ten that turns into second and ten and immediately momentum’s back on our side. If we’re one play away at that point, we can handle our business on second down because now we get a chance in a third down scenario to get off the field."
On the defense's confidence
"I think it’s a confident group. I think that’s earned — going back to the last question, you earn that as you go. It’s not make-believe. As a coach, you can spin any tale you want to try to create that, and that’s in spring ball and fall camp. But once you get into the season, the film’s the film on Saturdays and so I think that’s number one. I think they see themselves performance-wise on Saturdays, and I also think it’s created over the course of the week at practice. They feel like they’re prepared walking into the stadium on Saturday, and I think the biggest thing with that — I think these guys expect to perform at a certain level, and so you see some frustrated faces after series, after plays, because they don’t think it’s fine."
