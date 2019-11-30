OU football: What Alex Grinch said after the Sooners' victory over Oklahoma State, 'What happens is when you’re able to get off the field, you’re able to reap the benefits of it'

No. 7 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) defeated No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) 34-16 on Saturday. Kennedy Brooks rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries as Parnell Motley forced two turnovers on the day. The Sooner defense held the Oklahoma State offense to 3 points in the second half as Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes remain intact.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
On Parnell Motley's performance
"For the bulk of this season, we’ve been dying for takeaways. We had the opportunity tonight to get a couple of them. Obviously then there’s the additional one on the sideline that could've gone our way. I think so much of (forcing turnovers) is one guy doing it could turn into two guys doing it ... it can snowball. Ideally, it snowballs. I’m excited for him, we’re dying for playmakers in our secondary. (Motley) made a few tonight."
How the offense's performance helped fuel the defense
"I think what happens is when you’re able to get off the field, you’re able to reap the benefits of it. Holding them to a field goal, (forcing) a three-and-out situation ... that’s a huge piece of it. I certainly think you saw some of the benefits of playing complementary football, which we’re trying so hard to do our part on our side of the ball."
On holding opposing offenses to field goals before halftime in three straight games
"That continues to be something that we harp on, from an improvement standpoint. You’d like to say we’ve improved on all areas defensively, but that’s inaccurate. I think from a takeaway standpoint, we’re climbing out of a hole that we dug ourselves in (during) the bulk of the year. From a redzone standpoint, we gotta bow up more ... that’s a critical (part of the game) and it certainly was tonight ... the difference between (giving up 7 or 3 points), I know it’s just 4 points on the scoreboard, but it’s astronomical."
On seeing his team getting turnovers and playing well
“Well I do, I think you see a little bit more carry over between the week of work and Saturdays. Where does that come from, maybe it a little bit more confidence in terms of, you know, the things we’re asking them to do as opposed to thinking whatever effort it took to be productive on a Tuesday, it has to be tenfold come Saturday. So I think trusting in that the things we’re asking them to do in the environment we put 'em in over the course of the week can translate and will translate if we buy into it. I think other than that, I think it's just not being the type of defense that rides the roller coaster based on momentum. Momentum obviously created by us, lost by us, including, obviously what the offense is doing. If you allow yourself or the crowd noise or everything else, how are things going, it can really be a long Saturday. We’ve had a couple of those. In any event, I’ve been pleased over the last couple of weeks just the grit that we displayed.”
On playing Baylor again
“Well it’s unique, and I go back through my history the minute you ask that, I’m trying to think how many times that’s actually happened in my career and it certainly has but not many. I think what you gotta do is you obviously take stock in the previous game, in terms of how they attack us, but you gotta give them credit in terms of them analyzing how we attack them. But you also gotta be you, and I think they’ll certainly will look at it the same way from their side of things, and it's a tremendous team, program, they certainly have our respect. You play in the championship game, which I’ve been fortunate to be a part of on both sides, you know you’re gonna play a real one. If you don’t play your best game this Saturday, then it obviously won’t go your way.”
