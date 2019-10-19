OU football: What Alex Grinch said after the Sooners' 52-14 against West Virginia

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) remained undefeated following a 52-14 victory over West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12).
Jalen Hurts played nearly perfect, completing 16-for-17 passes for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added an additional 75 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. The OU defense held West Virginia to just 14 points, their lowest point total to a Big 12 opponent this season.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say after the game:
On holding West Virginia to 242 yards of offense:
“Kind of highlighted by the second half, there was a couple opportunities and maybe some missed opportunities on their part that they would look like that. One particular on a fourth down that we got to make sure we’re cleaner than that. But in the event we came out with zero, and what happens is you have revisionist history and we just knew at halftime that they weren’t gonna score again. But that’s obviously inaccurate, and so you gotta give credit to our guys to find a way to make stops in the second half, that’s a positive. Three straight games without a takeaway which is alarming. And so something that we gotta come up with a better plan as a defense. I haven’t been here before, I'm gonna be honest with you, haven’t been here before.
"Three straight games without a takeaway as much as we emphasize it. The ball’s in the air more than we act like it is, from a secondary standpoint we have to make sure we want that ball being thrown our way. That’s something we gotta analyze as a coaching staff, but no, a lot of good, a lot of good, and give the guys credit for again, no points in the fourth, some guys got in in the fourth, that’s been an issue for us. And so, in any event, come out with a win and some quality film to go and analyze and improve from.
On tackling in space
“I thought, one play stands obviously, missed tackle, a couple guys banged into each other and so it turned from a five, six yard gain or what could be a five, six yard gain into a touchdown, which was a disappointing play and those plays unfortunately happen at times. But I thought early on some unsettling formations and plays, things that you don’t get to prepare for on the week that I thought took a couple, call em’ adjustments, but a lot of times it just amounts to run it down and make a play, survive that down and move on to the next one.
"Are they gonna have enough offense out of that particular set? Or what’s their compliment to it? If it’s not something they’ve shown on film, they’ve only had three or four days to work on. But what we’ve seen that over the last, I wouldn’t say every week, but several weeks where early on we get a dose of what their week of prep kind of looked like, and kind of testing us in terms of whether it’s a discipline thing or to your point, how are we gonna tackle today in space, are they maybe gonna catch us napping in terms of a slow start, something along those lines. I know, specifically that spread offense, Coach Brown does a phenomenal job, have a lot of respect as an offensive coordinator, we knew we’d be tested, you just don’t always know how and so, credit goes for him, specifically early."
On if the defense had a post-Texas hangover
“No, I give the guys credit. I mean, to suggest we didn’t emphasize it this week would be completely inaccurate. I mean that was a major from coaches and players, a major emphasis in terms of trying to play our A game, why? Because it’s us on film, Why? Not tying into a specific opponent. And so often whether it’s on the front end or back end of big games, it’s the nature of the beast. To hope that the guys will handle it the right way is not the approach that we took, but again credit to the guys that I think in a lot of ways we did handle it the right way."
On the front seven's pass rush
“Well I thought it was good, and the frustrating part for a front is when the ball comes out so quickly, and we’ve had that at times this year, and so what’s the message is, keep staying after it, keep staying after it. The one time he does hold onto the football, what a great opportunity for us, it’s also a message for the backend to we gotta make sure the extended plays, the complement between the front and the back. I thought we played physical up front, I think you saw that. A couple plays we got loose a little bit but we didn’t see that explosive that we’ve been guilty of, especially late in games, second halves, so that was a positive that way. That we finished the right way, especially in the run game.”
On if he's satisfied with the defense
"Well, your word not mine in terms of satisfied. There’s always that balance; it’s hard to win. I don’t know who’s lost already today, but probably someone that wasn’t supposed to. Wining’s hard, there you go. Thrilled by the outcome, thrilled by the outcome, thrilled by a lot of the things we’re doing. I think when you practice so hard on Monday through Friday and you have such high expectations, and you create them one as a coach, and then it’s the trickle down affect to the players, which ultimately is the most important part.
"You want them to reap the benefits of all that hard work. I want them coming in here talking about the shut out we just had, which that hasn’t happened yet. There’s always more stuff out there out there for us I guess would be the reality of it, but believe me, my tone does not suggest anything but absolute thrill to find a way to get another win here."
