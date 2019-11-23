OU football: What Alex Grinch said after TCU win, 'We’ve got to continue to do a better job of (getting turnovers)'

No. 9 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 28-24 victory over TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) in Norman on Saturday night.
A big play eluded the Sooner defense for the majority of the contest, but sophomore defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles delivered in the fourth quarter with a clutch interception, sealing OU’s win.
Here’s what Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
On sophomore defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley Hiles interception
“Very proud. That’s the word. When you’re called upon, there’s times we call upon the offense to come save our tail, so we talk about complementary football. It goes both ways. So much of what we’ve attempted to do is maybe try to deemphasize what the situation is for our offense. Obviously, you’re a team, you’re a team, you’re a team, but in the moment, regardless of what the scoreboard reads, and the offense, if they score, we’ve gotta get a stop. They punt, we’ve gotta go get a stop. I’ve made a major emphasis of that over the course of eleven weeks now, and I’d like to think it’s starting to take hold."
On growing confidence of defense since the second half of the Baylor game
“I think the one thing if you look over the body of work over the course of the season, they can feel themselves from an execution standpoint have success when we execute. They can see, they can feel, they know what it looks like at this point. I think specific to the last four weeks, there’s been every side of it that you can possibly think of. As a coach, give me all as much adversity you can possibly give us, because we’ll learn so much from it, as long as you can ensure us, but obviously it’s not magic. It doesn’t always go that way. I think so much of it’s not just second half last week. I think it’s a four week, eleven week stretch. We always talk all the time about one week evaluations, but your constantly from a confidence standpoint, building."
On getting turnovers at the right time
"We talk about takeaways equal victory, in my head we’re gonna get five of ‘em and it’s gonna be a great day and all that stuff, and Saturday’s gonna be easy but it doesn’t have a tendency to work that way all the time. But it is proof of how critical those things are. In those moments you’ve got two options: Find a way to get three good plays, and in a situation like that you’re talking about, you know it’s a four-down situation and you also know that man if we can get two hands on this football somehow someway or be able to strip that thing out, you’ve got a real good chance of calling it a win."
On how the defense responded to OU turnovers
“A couple of things: One, it's becoming the norm in practice. Again, it never feels the same in practice, but you try and simulate it the best you can, but there’s been an increased energy level as we’ve gone through the work week. And number two, I think you saw the little bit last Saturday night, not that its specific to maybe a turnover but just in the second half, just, in that moment, why would I not have good energy? It's my performance and I gotta make sure that I’m doing my job in that particular case."
On defending Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard next week
“Yeah, and not to suggest that I don’t look at the numbers at all but I think we’ve done okay in the run game in terms of Big 12 play, but he’s the elite one in this country. I have not studied them and all those things in terms of how they use him. I know he catches the ball out of the backfield as well. But that’ll be a major challenge for us... that’ll be a major, major challenge for us, and we have to jump on it tomorrow.”
