OU football: What Alex Grinch said after Oklahoma's 45-20 win over Kansas

No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) remained undefeated following a 45-20 victory over Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) in their second game of conference play. It was a messy win, as the defense ceded its second highest opposing point total in a contest this season.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
On giving up third down conversions
"Just really disappointing, obviously, early in a number of facets but that was the most glaring thing is you work so darn hard on first and second down to give yourself those situations, and you obviously let them off the hook, and like anything until you watch it you give them ample amounts of credit in terms of your opponent. I’m not sure that the video is gonna suggest that that was our issue. (It was) probably more self-inflicted in those scenarios. And like you said, it was an issue that popped up today, and maybe at some point, did you turn the tide. I’d like to think we did, maybe until the fourth quarter, but it’s a disappointing thing and football’s hard and there’s a down and distance attached to it, and you wanna get the sticks in your favor and when you do, good lord, you’ve got to take advantage of it. So yeah, very disappointing."
On improvements made by the defensive line
"I think not watching the film, looking at just the perspective on the sideline, I think early on, letting them off the hook on some situational deals as mentioned previously, and then obviously our ability to finish changes your attitude in a postgame press conference. In any event, no, I think without looking at it, they took the challenge and that’s something that we’ll continue to have to do. It starts up front, and obviously the back end’s gotta hold up, too."
On Kenneth Murray’s leadership after a bad first drive
"It’s one drive and you can be as disappointed as you want to be in it. You’re never immune to it whether it’s self-inflicted or elite execution by your opponent, those things happen. What you can’t do is let that one drive dictate your day — you can’t let that one drive dictate your quarter. You gotta find a way to regroup in those things. But no I think that does, we’re itching for leadership, and the number one way you lead is you play at a certain level to demand the respect of the guys in the room, and they can say whatever they want, but if you don’t back it you lose credibility, and so he’s one of those guys for us and that’s something that’s gotta continue."
On building up defenses overtime
“I think some of it you would say is an issue. Is it expected? In some regards, probably yes. You’re dealing with, in terms of scheme, you’re dealing with a room full of freshmen. It’s not as if they have the cumulative reps to say, ‘OK, this happened two years ago against this opponent or on this call.’ So they don’t have those things to draw from. I’d be crushed if our effort was poor, just in terms of as you revamp things, you say, 'If we got effort, we got a shot.'"
On passing defense late in game
“Well we didn’t do a very good job as coaches. That always comes back to us. We got to do a good job of convincing these guys how appropriate and important it is to finish. They don’t timestamp your rep with a score, and so if you take your performance personal in terms of playing appropriate technique, and then you’re not immune to it. Not suggesting that there is perfect technique that we got to execute. I don’t believe that’s the case. We got to do a better job at convincing these guys how important and how personal that their performance is, one, on an individual basis, let’s be selfish, let’s be selfish enough to not have that clip late in a football game. And from a team standpoint, let’s make sure we wouldn’t do that to our football team. I want to finish the right way. This team has an expectation, and my teammates expect me to get it done for s60 minutes. Been a major emphasis, about 60 minutes, and was disappointed that we didn’t quite get that done.”
