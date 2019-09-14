OU football: What Alex Grinch said after Oklahoma's 48-14 win over UCLA

No. 5 Oklahoma (3-0) took down UCLA (0-3), 48-14, Saturday evening in Pasadena, California. The defense performed well, holding UCLA to 311 yards and picking off two passes.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alec Grinch had to say after the game:
On depth
“We’re getting there, certainly. The biggest thing from a substitution standpoint is on the front instead of the back end. Looking at a kid like Jaden Davis who keeps improving when there’s an obvious need in the secondary. The bulk of those rotations have been in our front, which of all the spots if you’re going to be sound is the one. What you don’t want to do is just sub to stay fresh and lose production. It’s always a work in progress and we’ve got a long way to go, but through three games we’ve been able to get a lot of guys in the game and they’ve been productive."
On the defense's overall performance against UCLA
"We certainly got the results that we wanted. It was good to get two takeaways. I was the first one to be very critical week one when we didn't finish in the fourth quarter, but I feel like we finished tonight and made enough plays to not give up any points in the fourth."
On performance of cornerbacks
"I think we've done well. There's two or three plays that we don't play well, and I guess that's a negative on coaching. As a three game sample on those guys, they've definitely held up. We've gotten some production from the position. I think playing the top-down coverage has been good for the most part. That's 2019 college football — the ball's going to be in the air and people are going to take shots and you have to hold up.
On transitioning to conference play during bye week
“Well you know we transition into Big 12 play. Obviously as we go through and breakdown our season to four quarters, with the first quarter being the preseason. We say that’s a quarter of the season even though we aren’t playing games. So we have a sense of urgency over everything we do. The second quarter being the non-conference slate, and so we look at it we are going into the third quarter of the season, with the third quarter being Big 12 play and the fourth quarter being the month of November."
On progress the defense has made over three games
"It's hard to tell it’s always a one game evaluation. You don’t get credit for week one, week two, and week three and we don’t get credit for this one past tonight. It’s hard to make those determinations. Do I think we are getting better? I think we are, but you always have to assume your opponent is too. I guess at this point we have a long, long way to go, but I’ve been pleased with some of the outcomes we’ve gotten and there's certainly progress being made. The challenge of being a good defense in this conference is something we continue to work towards."
