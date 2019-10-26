OU football: What Alex Grinch said after Kansas State loss, 'It all comes back down to me'

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) is imperfect following a 41-48 loss to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12). The highly touted OU defense had its worst game in terms of points allowed with 48 and yards allowed with 426. Despite having more yards of offense than Kansas State, OU turned the ball over twice and got dominated in time of possession.
Here's what Alex Grinch said after the loss:
On disappointing play besides lack of takeaways
“I thought we lost our composure, and I gotta look at myself in that way. What can I do better to put them, whether it’s a call or how we handle it on the sideline, do you charge ‘em up on the sideline, do you tell them to relax and stick with it? What do they need to hear in those moments? But yeah just the lack of poise, in the end not making, not making plays. So why is that? Again, it always comes back to coaching. Why do you get a couple third down stops early that are negated by penalties? Again, again, that’s coaching. We must be allowing that, and so that’s something we’ve gotta obviously do a better job of, but I’d say poise and ultimately execution, and like I said it all comes back down to me.”
On minimal corners and losing Motley
“Well, obviously from a depth standpoint, no one cares how many corners we bring with us, but in the end we got to respond obviously better. We lost Delarrin there as well in the second half. Guys when their numbers (are) called gotta go out there and play, and we gotta do a great job of preparing them to execute at a high level, and I thought for the most part from the secondary standpoint the order of the day was consistently being a step away, consistently, whether it was a zone coverage concept, whether it was a man coverage concept, we found ourselves in that way, and I’m in charge of it, and so we gotta find a way to hold up better.
On OU jumping out to a quick lead
“Well it’s obviously hard to pull what’s going on in everybody’s brain, but that certainly happens, and we’ve got to have more maturity than that. We got to make sure that we understand that the opponent is conspiring against us, they signed up for a 60-minute football game and no one’s gonna give in after the first couple drives, and certainly we didn’t expect them to. In any event, you’ve gotta police yourself that way and all of the things are on deck in terms of things we got to look and get fixed.”
On being physical at the line of scrimmage
“I think as you look at it, I thought early on, you got a little bit of back and forth action, you got some drives and obviously offenses are going to have some successful plays in that, and then you had two opportunities to get off the field on third down, and when that didn’t happen all of a sudden you’ve got 14 points. Again, we’ve gotta have more resolve in those moments, we gotta have more resolve. It may not go the way you dialed it up in your head as you walked into the stadium today, and so as you looked at it, the physicality kind of waned there really between the second and obviously the third quarter was poor, and then we kinda decided to play football game a little bit late, and obviously it was too little too late, we gotta play more physical, and that’s all levels of the defense — not just up front."
On timing of next week’s bye
“Well, it is what it is. We were gonna have to sulk here for a while, and so I guess you’ve got two weeks to do that, but nobody’s gonna feel sorry for you, and we’ve got to pick ourselves up. You wanna crawl in a hole, but once you do you gotta pull yourself out. We’ll find a way to use this week. We were gonna use this week regardless, one from a defensive standpoint, and then two obviously for the next opponent. There’s no team in the country that needs to have a greater Monday practice, and specific to our side of the ball, we gotta make sure that we’re correcting the issues and finding a way to do the things we talk about doing and then do the things that we emphasize in terms of takeaways, stopping the run. Once again, when you get the results you want to champion yourself and say all is well. It’s a one game evaluation, so obviously we did a poor job in this particular week. Big picture stuff, and something that we’ll analyze later on, but we’ve got to make sure we take advantage of a good week of practice.
