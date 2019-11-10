OU football: What Alex Grinch said after Iowa State win, 'it’s all words if you’re not getting it done on Saturdays'

No. 9 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) returned to the win column with a 42-41 victory over Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) in Norman on Saturday night.
The Sooner defense was shaky for the second consecutive game, but got a much needed turnover when it mattered most, as senior cornerback Parnell Motley’s interception on Iowa State’s fourth quarter two-point try sealed the OU win.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the victory:
On Parnell Motley interception
"Sometimes in those two point scenarios you think some people take the approach of trickery, you know, it’s some type of uh which obviously they used over the course of the night in other situations, but kind of had the approach of because of that, have edges. Have the ability to kind of appeal principle on our perimeter, made the decision to play man, thought it gives the best chance to ensure we have body on body and then use the penetration with the one linebacker coming to the A-gap. Dashaun White did a nice job, and obviously (Motley).
On lack of tackling
“Do we think it’s gonna get easy? Do we think that our performance to a certain point will be enough to carry us through the course of a game? Do we think that the offense is going to take the reigns and carry us home, and our performance doesn’t matter? The reality is, in defensive football, the tackle has to be made every single snap regardless of scoreboard. It never does get easy. We can practice, doesn’t matter if you don’t tackle on Saturday."
On secondary's play
"I think there was several scenarios unfortunately tonight where we actually fell down in coverage, which makes it obviously a lot easier to execute offensively, and the disguising and making some difficult, what can be difficult for secondary guys to have disciplined eyes in terms of with motions and all those things. Those are things that you practice, those are things in the moment that you’ve got to default to again."
On being a better coach
"Again, it’s all words if you’re not getting it done on Saturdays. Where I need to be better is, you know, why isn’t it sinking in? Why is it not showing up? Why did it show up for certain stretches, or why does it show up for certain stretches over the course of the game? Our inability as coaches is to get guys to do it for sixty minutes. I think that’s it. I believe that what we do works. You name the call, a tackle has to be made, and so there’s several instances of what could have been a tackle for loss, a tackle at the line of scrimmage, all of a sudden turns into an explosive play or a good play offensively, and that’s a real shame, so where I need to be better is I need to land my message.”
On Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles' fourth quarter penalty
“Yeah, it’s selfish. It’s embarrassing. There’s no place for it. You got a chance for another third down stop, and a lot of times we’ve gotten off the field on third or could’ve gotten off the field on third and it’s aided by a penalty. It was embarrassing, and I’m obviously allowing it to happen."
