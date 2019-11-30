You are the owner of this article.
OU football: What Alabama, Minnesota losses mean for Oklahoma's playoff chances

Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts high-fives junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

More chaos.

No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Minnesota both fell Saturday afternoon, increasing No. 7 Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances even more with only Bedlam and the Big 12 Championship remaining. 

The Crimson Tide fell in the Iron Bowl to No. 15 Auburn, 48-45, seemingly eliminating them from playoff contention with two losses. The Gophers fell to No. 12 Wisconsin at home, 38-17, also eliminating them from the playoffs with two losses. 

This means, if No. 4 Georgia loses to No. 2 LSU in the SEC Championship next week, the committee will have to choose from No. 6 Utah if it wins the Pac-12, and the winner between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.

But first, the Sooners have to take care of business in Stillwater against No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night. OU and Oklahoma State are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on FOX. 

