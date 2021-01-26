You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Tre Brown intercept Sam Ehlinger in 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl practice

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tre Brown

Senior cornerback Tre Brown celebrates after earning an interception during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown intercepted former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger during practice at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

Brown recorded three interceptions for OU last season, one of which came on the final play of the Sooners' 53-45 quadruple overtime victory over the Longhorns on Oct. 10. Another came in the closing minutes of Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19.

In 2020, Brown also totaled 31 tackles and six pass deflections before he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Dec. 22. The Tulsa native ended his Sooner career with 141 tackles, 31 pass deflections and four interceptions in 51 games.

Kickoff for the Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

