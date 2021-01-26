OU football: WATCH Tre Brown intercept Sam Ehlinger in 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl practice

Former Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown intercepted former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger during practice at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
Tre Brown with the pick #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/tGWXa9pM68— Nick Faber (@NickFaberNFL) January 26, 2021
Brown recorded three interceptions for OU last season, one of which came on the final play of the Sooners' 53-45 quadruple overtime victory over the Longhorns on Oct. 10. Another came in the closing minutes of Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19.
In 2020, Brown also totaled 31 tackles and six pass deflections before he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Dec. 22. The Tulsa native ended his Sooner career with 141 tackles, 31 pass deflections and four interceptions in 51 games.
Kickoff for the Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.
