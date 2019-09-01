You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch Sooners' 2019 intro video featuring Barry Switzer, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray

Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley smiles as he talks with people on the sideline before the Houston game Sept. 1.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners have a new intro video this season. 

The concept has remained the same for the last several years, with an emphasis on "There's only one Oklahoma." This year's video features Barry Switzer, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley and others. 

Watch it below: 

Oklahoma currently leads Houston 21-10 at halftime. 

