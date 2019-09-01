OU football: Watch Sooners' 2019 intro video featuring Barry Switzer, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray

The Sooners have a new intro video this season.
The concept has remained the same for the last several years, with an emphasis on "There's only one Oklahoma." This year's video features Barry Switzer, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley and others.
Watch it below:
A look at this year’s intro video: pic.twitter.com/dY8qra8VBB— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 1, 2019
Oklahoma currently leads Houston 21-10 at halftime.
