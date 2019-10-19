OU football: Watch Sooners hug former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall

Austin Kendall was all smiles.
The former Oklahoma quarterback may have lost Saturday, as West Virginia fell 52-14, but Kendall shared a special moment with his former team after the game.
Pretty cool moment for Austin Kendall. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Ldr5R4GFJe— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) October 19, 2019
It was all love for Austin Kendall after the game.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 19, 2019
"I've always thought the world of him. Fun to see him throw some good balls even though it was against us today."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/LVvdp8aKur
Austin Kendall doesn’t seem like a bitter guy — at all. Here he is with KC Gundy and Tanner Mordecai. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/LNBeBVpAZK— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 19, 2019
A lot of warm embraces for Austin Kendall. pic.twitter.com/0PWJSxmfSU— Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 19, 2019
I think just about every #Sooners player and Lincoln Riley have hugged Austin Kendall pic.twitter.com/Ok0Vv7C3Uy— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 19, 2019
Austin Kendall all smiles. Dozens of #Sooners surrounding him. pic.twitter.com/S2JMH1NhG6— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 19, 2019
There’s still a ton of love and respect for Austin Kendall from the #Sooners. Here’s the raw video after the game of him talking to just about every player and Lincoln Riley. pic.twitter.com/OTNzlmYEVF— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 19, 2019
Kendall was not bad in his return to Norman, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall transferred from Oklahoma last spring after spending three seasons with the Sooners.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, moves to 7-0 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.