OU football: Watch Sooners hug former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall

  • Updated
Riley and Kendall

OU coach Lincoln Riley with former Sooner and West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall after the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Austin Kendall was all smiles. 

The former Oklahoma quarterback may have lost Saturday, as West Virginia fell 52-14, but Kendall shared a special moment with his former team after the game.

Kendall was not bad in his return to Norman, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall transferred from Oklahoma last spring after spending three seasons with the Sooners. 

Oklahoma, meanwhile, moves to 7-0 on the season. 

