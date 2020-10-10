You are the owner of this article.
OU football WATCH: Sooner wide receiver Charleston Rambo catches deflected pass in first half against Texas

  • Updated
Charleston Rambo

10/10/2020 Oklahoma v Texas football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics

Redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo caught a defected 12-yard pass for a first down in the Sooners' game against Texas on Saturday.

The first-half play resulted in a first down.

The Sooners are currently tied with the Longhorns, 17-17, at halftime. The game is being broadcast on FOX.

