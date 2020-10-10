OU football WATCH: Sooner wide receiver Charleston Rambo catches deflected pass in first half against Texas

Redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo caught a defected 12-yard pass for a first down in the Sooners' game against Texas on Saturday.
The first-half play resulted in a first down.
The Sooners are currently tied with the Longhorns, 17-17, at halftime. The game is being broadcast on FOX.
