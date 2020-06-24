You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic drill 72-yard field goal

Gabe Brkic

Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks the ball Nov. 23, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic posted a video of himself making a 72-yard field goal via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 72-yard conversion is the latest addition to Brkic's impressive resume since he took over as Oklahoma's starting kicker last September.

The redshirt sophomore was the only FBS kicker in the country last season to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in both categories, respectively.

During Oklahoma's 34-31 comeback victory over Baylor on Nov. 16, Brkic converted on a eventual game-winning 31-yard field goal after strutting onto the field.

Brkic will look to continue his perfect career as the Sooners begin their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.

