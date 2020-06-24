OU football: WATCH Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic drill 72-yard field goal

Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic posted a video of himself making a 72-yard field goal via Twitter on Tuesday.
Got leg from 72. That’s 3 points pic.twitter.com/GP5Cj2ygGr— Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic) June 23, 2020
The 72-yard conversion is the latest addition to Brkic's impressive resume since he took over as Oklahoma's starting kicker last September.
The redshirt sophomore was the only FBS kicker in the country last season to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in both categories, respectively.
During Oklahoma's 34-31 comeback victory over Baylor on Nov. 16, Brkic converted on a eventual game-winning 31-yard field goal after strutting onto the field.
The Brkic Strut as he went out for the 31-yd game winner should be taught in grade schools across the state. pic.twitter.com/BfBFwO0Swa— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 17, 2019
Brkic will look to continue his perfect career as the Sooners begin their season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.