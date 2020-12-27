OU football: WATCH Samaje Perine's 46-yard touchdown run against Houston Texans

Former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Samaje Perine ➡️ The House‼️#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/O6n1Jgh1qq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 27, 2020
The touchdown was Perine’s second of the season and is the longest rush of his NFL career thus far. The score gave the Bengals a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter. Perine has six carries for 66 yards in the game.
Perine has seen more playing time for the Bengals due to fellow Sooner Joe Mixon’s foot injury that he suffered back on Oct. 18. So far on the season, Perine has rushed for 221 yards on 47 carries, including Sunday’s game.
Perine played three years at Oklahoma from 2014-2016. In total, he rushed for 4,122 yards and 49 touchdowns on 685 carries. He decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the fourth round by Washington.
