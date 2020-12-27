You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH Samaje Perine's 46-yard touchdown run against Houston Texans

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Samaje Perine

Junior running back Samaje Perine stiff-arms an Auburn defender in the fourth quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl Jan. 2, 2017. 

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The touchdown was Perine’s second of the season and is the longest rush of his NFL career thus far. The score gave the Bengals a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter. Perine has six carries for 66 yards in the game.

Perine has seen more playing time for the Bengals due to fellow Sooner Joe Mixon’s foot injury that he suffered back on Oct. 18. So far on the season, Perine has rushed for 221 yards on 47 carries, including Sunday’s game.

Perine played three years at Oklahoma from 2014-2016. In total, he rushed for 4,122 yards and 49 touchdowns on 685 carries. He decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the fourth round by Washington.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments