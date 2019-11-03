OU football: WATCH Orlando Brown Jr. pull Lamar Jackson into end zone

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. pulled quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday Night Football, to put the Ravens up 37-20 over the New England Patriots.
In the fourth quarter, Jackson tried to run a keeper before finding himself running into a wall made by the Patriots defensive line, but Brown was there to pull him past the line for the final score of the game.
Brown for the Sooners from 2015-17, where he started at left tackle and was named a First Team All-American in 2017.
