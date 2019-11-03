You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Orlando Brown Jr. pull Lamar Jackson into end zone

Orlando Brown

Former Sooner Orlando Brown at the spring game April 12.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. pulled quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday Night Football, to put the Ravens up 37-20 over the New England Patriots.

In the fourth quarter, Jackson tried to run a keeper before finding himself running into a wall made by the Patriots defensive line, but Brown was there to pull him past the line for the final score of the game.

Brown for the Sooners from 2015-17, where he started at left tackle and was named a First Team All-American in 2017.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

