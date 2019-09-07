You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch Oklahoma fan do horns down on College Gameday in Austin

Sooner men

Sooner Men does the horns down hand sign during the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

It's back. 

Horns down made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning, when an Oklahoma fan in a sea of burnt orange did the hand sign on national television. 

With the GameDay show being in Austin for Texas' top 10 matchup with LSU, horns down was bound to happen. 

The national discussion surrounding horns down has never been bigger after the Big 12 decided to start penalizing the gesture last season. Because of the rule, fans have found themselves doing the hand sign even more. 

Oklahoma will face Texas in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12. So there's plenty more horns down hand signals to come. 

