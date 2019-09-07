OU football: Watch Oklahoma fan do horns down on College Gameday in Austin

It's back.
Horns down made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning, when an Oklahoma fan in a sea of burnt orange did the hand sign on national television.
An OU fan just went 🤘⬇️ at Gameday in Austin. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BwizBhlZVt— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 7, 2019
With the GameDay show being in Austin for Texas' top 10 matchup with LSU, horns down was bound to happen.
The national discussion surrounding horns down has never been bigger after the Big 12 decided to start penalizing the gesture last season. Because of the rule, fans have found themselves doing the hand sign even more.
Oklahoma will face Texas in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12. So there's plenty more horns down hand signals to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.