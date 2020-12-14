You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: WATCH Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's 4th quarter go-ahead touchdown in Ravens' win over Browns

Marquise Brown

Then-junior wide receiver Marquise Brown shows off his grill after the game against Baylor on Sept. 29, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown for his team with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s contest against fellow former Sooner Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

The score came on a fourth-and-five play after Brown found open space down the field for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw him the ball. After Jackson scrambled, Brown did the rest as he ran it in from 44 yards out.

The catch was his second of the game, and gave him 50 receiving yards total on the night. That also gave Brown his third-straight game with a touchdown reception.

On the ensuing Browns drive, Mayfield would lead his team down the field to tie the game just 47 seconds after Brown’s touchdown. But the Ravens would eventually win the game, after kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to go. A safety would then make the score 47-42 to seal the win for Baltimore.

So far, the former Sooner and second-year receiver Brown has 43 receptions for 605 yards on the season, including his two catches for 50 yards Monday night. With the touchdown catch, Brown has five touchdown catches so far this season.

Brown played two years at Oklahoma from 2017–18. During his two years with the Sooners, he had 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after his junior season, and was selected by the Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. 

