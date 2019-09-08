OU football: Watch Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown score two touchdowns in NFL debut

Marquise Brown’s NFL debut is off to a hot start.
The former Sooner made his first NFL catch, which went 47-yards for a Baltimore Ravens touchdown.
🚨HOLLYWOOOOOOOD🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
Congratulations to @Primetime_jet on his first NFL catch also going for a touchdown.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/BA5epLy1H2
On the next possession, Brown caught another touchdown pass, this time for 83 yards.
🚨WHO IS THIS KID🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 8, 2019
.@Primetime_jet now has two catches and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/HxsGoQGXFT
During his time at Oklahoma, Brown racked up 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He was taken 25th overall by the Ravens and is expected to be a key contributor in their offense.
Brown would finish with four catches for 144 yards and two scores, helping the Ravens to a 59-10 win.
