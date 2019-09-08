You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown score two touchdowns in NFL debut

Marquise Brown

Junior wide receiver Marquise Brown celebrates after a touchdown in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Marquise Brown’s NFL debut is off to a hot start. 

The former Sooner made his first NFL catch, which went 47-yards for a Baltimore Ravens touchdown.

On the next possession, Brown caught another touchdown pass, this time for 83 yards.  

During his time at Oklahoma, Brown racked up 2,413 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He was taken 25th overall by the Ravens and is expected to be a key contributor in their offense.

Brown would finish with four catches for 144 yards and two scores, helping the Ravens to a 59-10 win. 

