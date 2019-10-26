You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Watch Lincoln Riley dial up unique flea flicker for 70-yard gain

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nick Basquine

Redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Lincoln Riley started the game a little creative in the little apple.

In the first quarter of the Sooners' game against Kansas State, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a screen pass to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who then pitched it back to Hurts, who threw it to senior wide receiver Nick Basquine for a 70-yard gain.

It's as crazy as it sounds.

College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC

(null)

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments