OU football: Watch Lincoln Riley dial up unique flea flicker for 70-yard gain

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Lincoln Riley started the game a little creative in the little apple.
In the first quarter of the Sooners' game against Kansas State, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a screen pass to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who then pitched it back to Hurts, who threw it to senior wide receiver Nick Basquine for a 70-yard gain.
It's as crazy as it sounds.
College Football: Oklahoma at Kansas State | ABC
