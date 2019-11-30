OU football: Watch Lincoln Riley dial up trick play for Jalen Hurts to catch touchdown

STILLWATER — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley dialed up a trick play on the first play of the second quarter in the Sooners' game against Oklahoma State.
College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | Fox
The play was a reverse to junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who then pitched it to redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine, who tossed a touchdown pass to senior quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Sooners ran an identical play in a 55-48 loss to Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl, which resulted in a touchdown pass from Lamb to then-quarterback Baker Mayfield.
