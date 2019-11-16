OU football: WATCH Lee Corso predict Sooner loss, rest of ESPN College GameDay crew pick OU-Baylor game

ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso predicted No. 10 Oklahoma to lose to No. 13 Baylor.
Good News ➡️ Lee Corso picked Baylor.Here's how the picks segment went down on College Gameday.#BeatBaylor | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/USjSD7fyzu— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 16, 2019
Unlike Corso, analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack took the Sooners to escape with a road win.
Celebrity pickers Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" were the show's weekly guest pickers. As Baylor alumni, the two unsurprisingly took the Bears to pull off the upset.
The Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) and Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
