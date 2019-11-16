You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Lee Corso predict Sooner loss, rest of ESPN College GameDay crew pick OU-Baylor game

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbsteit

Fans hold signs behind ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit before the Red River Showdown Oct. 6, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso predicted No. 10 Oklahoma to lose to No. 13 Baylor.

Unlike Corso, analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack took the Sooners to escape with a road win.

Celebrity pickers Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" were the show's weekly guest pickers. As Baylor alumni, the two unsurprisingly took the Bears to pull off the upset.

The Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) and Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

