OU football: WATCH Kyler Murray do an interview on sideline of Sooners vs Houston

Kyler Murray

Former Sooner Kyler Murray stands on the sideline with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson before the Houston game Sept. 1. 

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Heisman Trophy winner and former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray did a brief interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe on the sideline of the Sooners' Sunday night match against Houston.

Here's what he had to say: 

On Houston quarterback D'Eriq King:

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

(null)

On his own acting skills in the Nissan Heisman House commercials: 

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

(null)

On Jalen Hurts' Oklahoma debut:

College Football: Houston at Oklahoma | ABC

(null)

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

