OU football: WATCH Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore demonstrate forcing fumbles on College Football Live

  • Updated
Neville Gallimore

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore prepares for a drill during spring practice March 7.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

ESPN College Football Live's Trevor Matich visited Norman to learn how the Sooner defense goes about attacking the football.

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and senior linebacker Caleb Kelly demonstrated how to strip a football.

Here's how they demonstrated.

College Football Live | ESPN 2

Since the arrival of newest Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the Sooners' defense has stressed a "playing downhill" defense that promotes aggressiveness in forcing turnovers.

