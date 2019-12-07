OU football: Watch Jalen Hurts wave OU flag after Big 12 Championship win over Baylor

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jalen Hurts: Big 12 Champion.
The senior quarterback has led No. 6 Oklahoma to its fifth-straight Big 12 Championship, beating No. 7 Baylor 30-23 in overtime Saturday. After the game, Hurts showed his love for Sooner Nation.
Jalen Hurts: Big 12 Champ pic.twitter.com/822xEQBcba— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) December 7, 2019
Hurts was 17-of-24 for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 23 times for 38 yards.
Oklahoma's fate will now rest in the hands of the SEC Championship game between No. 4 Georgia and No. 2 LSU. With a Georgia loss, Oklahoma will likely make the College Football Playoff.
