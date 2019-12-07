You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Watch Jalen Hurts wave OU flag after Big 12 Championship win over Baylor

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts waves the OU flag after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jalen Hurts: Big 12 Champion.

The senior quarterback has led No. 6 Oklahoma to its fifth-straight Big 12 Championship, beating No. 7 Baylor 30-23 in overtime Saturday. After the game, Hurts showed his love for Sooner Nation.

Hurts was 17-of-24 for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball 23 times for 38 yards. 

Oklahoma's fate will now rest in the hands of the SEC Championship game between No. 4 Georgia and No. 2 LSU. With a Georgia loss, Oklahoma will likely make the College Football Playoff. 

