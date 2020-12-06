OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts throw first career NFL touchdown pass in Eagles' game at Packers

Former Sooner and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw his first career NFL touchdown pass on Sunday, completing a long 32-yard pass to wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. on fourth-and-18.
On 4th & 18, @JalenHurts throws his first career TD pass! #FlyEaglesFly📺: #PHIvsGB on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/i0e1F8MJPx— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
Sunday’s game against Green Bay is the 11th game that Hurts has appeared in as a rookie, and the score comes amidst speculation that he could be taking over the starting quarterback role for the Eagles ahead of Carson Wentz soon.
Hurts spent just one year at Oklahoma after transferring from Alabama in 2019. In that season, he completed 237 passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on 233 carries.
In Sunday’s contest, Hurts has completed four passes on seven attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in the third quarter, as Philadelphia trails Green Bay, 23-16, with under six minutes left.
