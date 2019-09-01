You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Watch Jalen Hurts' post-game interview, says 'we got to get better'

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares for the snap during the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Jalen Hurts is not satisfied. 

Despite breaking the school record for total yards in a single game, the senior quarterback said there's still room for improvement. Hurts totaled for 508 yards and six touchdowns in the 49-31 win.

Hurts and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. when they face South Dakota. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments