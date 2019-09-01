OU football: Watch Jalen Hurts' post-game interview, says 'we got to get better'

Jalen Hurts is not satisfied.
Despite breaking the school record for total yards in a single game, the senior quarterback said there's still room for improvement. Hurts totaled for 508 yards and six touchdowns in the 49-31 win.
Jalen Hurts with a classic postgame interview with Holly Rowe.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2019
Hurts was disappointed after his record-breaking performance against Houston. 😂
"I gotta go talk to my boys. We gotta get right. We gotta get better."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hpwM4rTGyz
Hurts and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. when they face South Dakota.
