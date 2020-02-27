You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts interview with Steve Mariucci at NFL Scouting Combine

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs off of the field for the last time as a Sooner after the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts interviewed with former San Francisco 49ers head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Mariucci began by drawing a play he used to call in San Francisco, then asked Hurts to redraw the play off memory. Hurts redrew the play, which prompted Mariucci to say he "is going to do well." 

Hurts also repeated that he is only planning on playing quarterback at the next level. 

Hurts, along with former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, is working out at the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. Former Sooner defenders Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Murray will work out on Saturday.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments