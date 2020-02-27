OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts interview with Steve Mariucci at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts interviewed with former San Francisco 49ers head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Mariucci began by drawing a play he used to call in San Francisco, then asked Hurts to redraw the play off memory. Hurts redrew the play, which prompted Mariucci to say he "is going to do well."
Hurts also repeated that he is only planning on playing quarterback at the next level.
Hurts, along with former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, is working out at the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. Former Sooner defenders Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Murray will work out on Saturday.
