OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts' Heisman Trophy ceremony segment, interview

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently at PlayStation Theater in New York City, awaiting the decision as to who is the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are the other three finalists alongside him.
Here's his Heisman video segment, along with an interview with Hurts and his parents:
Interview:
Head coach Lincoln Riley:
