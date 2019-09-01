OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts' dad says 'Lincoln Riley unleashed him' on ESPN interview

As Jalen Hurts makes quite the first impression on Sooner fans, his dad, Averion Hurts watches from the stands. Through three quarters, Hurts has thrown for 332 yards, rushed for 176 yards and has tallied six total touchdowns.
Here's what his dad had to say when interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe.
