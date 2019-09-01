You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Jalen Hurts' dad says 'Lincoln Riley unleashed him' on ESPN interview

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

As Jalen Hurts makes quite the first impression on Sooner fans, his dad, Averion Hurts watches from the stands. Through three quarters, Hurts has thrown for 332 yards, rushed for 176 yards and has tallied six total touchdowns.

Here's what his dad had to say when interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

