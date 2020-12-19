You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH Iowa State's Isheem Young get ejected after targeting call on Sooners' Drake Stoops

Drake Stoops and Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops talks to redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Iowa State redshirt freshman defensive back Isheem Young was ejected on the first drive of the Big 12 Championship game after being called for targeting on OU redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops.

Young — who intercepted Spencer Rattler in the closing minutes of the Sooners' 37-30 loss to the Cyclones on Oct. 3 — has 29 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, three pass deflection and one interception on the year.

Currently, Oklahoma is leading Iowa State, 7-0, in the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship on ABC.

